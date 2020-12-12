A WOMAN who was saved by a lifeboat crew after getting trapped in mud with the tide rising up to her waist has recorded a special thank you video in a bid to boost the RNLI’s Christmas appeal.
Lucien Cruse was walking her dogs with her mum and brother on Bradwell beach when they got stuck.
Her mother and brother, Tyler, managed to free themselves.
Tyler, 15, raised the alarm and West Mersea’s inshore lifeboat was on the scene within ten minutes, pulling Lucien free with the incoming tide already up to her waist.
With Covid-19 restrictions keeping Lucien from visiting the station to say thank you in person, she and her brother recorded a special Christmas message instead.
She said: “I became stuck in the mud while walking along the low tide.
“I must admit I was pretty scared – the tide came up all the way to my waist.
“It took the lifeboat only about ten minutes to reach us from West Mersea.
“They got me out within three of four seconds – it was amazing. I’m so grateful to the crew for saving my life.”
RNLI crew member Stephan Jay said: “Tyler having the means to dial 999 so quickly undoubtedly saved Lucian’s life that day.”
To donate to the RNLI’s Christmas appeal, visit rnli.org/support-us.