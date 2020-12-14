Column: Colchester Council leader and Remainer Mark Cory believes the country faces great upheaval

MANY businesses are in despair with it, the NHS are distracted by it at the worst of times and the police are having to focus on planning for disruption when they already have enough to do. I am, of course, talking about Brexit.

First and foremost, we must acknowledge that Brexit is happening.

I want to be clear that I did not vote for it, but I accept it is happening.

What I don’t accept is the mismanagement of the process by the Government.

We remain in the midst of a terrible pandemic and cannot spare anymore time and effort to be wasted.

On that point, the Government had the chance to extend the negotiating period back in June.

During this Covid pandemic and the chaos it has caused, the Government had the option to take more time to get the deal right and to allow businesses and the economy to focus on recovery from Covid.

Instead, they declined and Boris Johnson told us that negotiations could be done by July.

Either a lie or mismanagement?

Neither answer is good.

Furthermore, we were promised a year ago during the December 2019 general election that Boris had an ‘oven ready deal’. Again, was this a lie or just mismanagement?

Whatever promises have been made or broken, we end up facing massive upheaval on January 1, 2021.

In just three weeks’ time, trade beyond our borders will change. We do not have a deal and the country simply isn’t ready.

Firstly, we simply don’t know if we will get ‘a deal’ or ‘no deal’.

A deal is manageable at best; a no-deal scenario will be a further crisis that will harm our economy and affect our everyday lives. Secondly, even with a deal, we are only three weeks away, so how can businesses prepare or adapt to the new rules in time?

For example, food packaging and labelling will need to change as we export goods.

With no deal, hefty tariffs will apply overnight from January 1. Many businesses are already struggling due to Covid and I worry immensely that small, medium and larger businesses will face massive costs and challenges that will threaten their existence.

How can the Government let this happen?

Furthermore, I get really frustrated with the Government adverts and expensive communications campaign to businesses to “Get ready for Brexit”.

Businesses representatives have said to me in exasperation “get ready for what?”. We don’t know what to get ready for because the Government hasn’t done the deal.

We don’t even know if there will be a deal.

Sadly, businesses are not my only concern.

I take part in meetings with the NHS and the police.

Both key public services are struggling to provide as much Covid support as possible to the public. However, they too are being distracted by the uncertainty of the Brexit transition. Plans for the Covid vaccine to be flown in by military plans have been discussed for when the ports get delays. Other medicines rely on ‘just-in-time’ arrangements that are under threat.

This is a worrying position to be in.

The police too are using valuable time and resource to plan for tailbacks at ports and organised queuing of thousands of lorries on our roads and temporary lorry parks.

I hope, for the sake of businesses, the NHS, police and disruption to our own lifestyles that there will be ‘a deal’.

These are not my own predictions or conclusions, but a summary of all the conversations being had.

I wish businesses and the public services well and advise you to brace yourself. Brexit is happening, but it is not looking pretty.