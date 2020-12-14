It was interesting to note while reading the article about the elation felt by many about receiving the £99.9million deal being signed off to build Whitethorn Avenue which will run through the new east Greenstead estate – aka the A120/A133 link road - that the number of premises being built has been reduced from 9,000 to 7,500 (Gazette, December 3, “£100m will link Colchester to new 7,500-home town”).
This change has no doubt been brought about to inveigle into people’s minds that a lot more open space will available on this new estate.
However a word of caution: Before going into throws of rapture it has to be remembered that the authorities noticed that the existing Greenstead estate had the temerity to still have an open space and are to use a section of another £25million handout to build 139 homes and a community centre on it.
Richard Hart
Harwich Road, Colchester