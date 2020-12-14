WALTON Forum is to hold a new annual meeting after concerned councillors sought legal advice over “serious” concerns about how a community company is being run.

The volunteer-run Walton Community Forum, which is based in High Street, was requested to be “open and transparent” about its activities by Frinton and Walton Town Council last month.

The town council was unhappy the company had not responded to letters over works at the Old Post Office, the lack of an annual meeting and how the forum was managing its assets for the good of Walton.

The company, which has received more than £1million in cash from public bodies, was formed more than 20 years ago to help steer regeneration in the seaside town.

Speaking to forum chairman and councillor Mark Platt, town councillor Delyth Miles last month said serious complaints had been made from residents about the way the forum was running and several had suggested a petition for it to be shut down.

But after the council sought legal advice, mayor Fiona Robertson said: “After a resident requested the Walton Forum be looked into, the town council has now followed this though.

“It appears the chairman was put in place wrongly - there was a meeting that took place that was not valid.

“An AGM will now be put in place as soon as possible, Coronavirus permitting, with the management board being made up of residents of Walton.

“At this stage, I don’t feel this is up for any more discussion and we should wait until the AGM can be made.”

Councillor Nick Turner said he applauded the mayor’s diplomacy over the matter.

“It’s nothing to do with me as a Frinton councillor, but as an onlooker, there’s been a muddle here.

“And everyone is doing their best to sort it out.”

Terry Allen called on the council to inform residents of Walton that they are the forum’s legal governing body – and have the right to appoint the chairman at an annual meeting.

“They’re the ones who need to go to that meeting and put their views forward and then vote in a new programme board,” he said.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles added: “It’s been very wearing and I’m very glad this is being addressed in a very sensible way forward.

“If there is a delay in this being resolved it’s better as long as people are able to turn up

“I suspect there’s a huge majority of Walton residents who wouldn’t do a Zoom meeting – and then we won’t achieve what the aim is – and that’s to give a voice to Walton residents.

“If they can’t be bothered to turn up for the meeting then I don’t think they should complain in future.”

Mr Platt thanked the council for its “pragmatic” approach forward and said the Columbine Centre might be suitable for a venue due to the pandemic.