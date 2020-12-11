TOWN councillors have lambasted a developer’s plans to display six flags and large signs at its new development as a “distraction to drivers”.
Linden Limited has applied for permission to keep the flags, along with signboards, to promote its development of more than 240 homes in Halstead Road, Kirby Cross.
Frinton and Walton Town Council has recommended that the plans should be rejected, although a final decision will be made by Tendring Council.
Frinton councillor Terry Allen said: “It will disturb neighbours during the winter when it’s windy and it will be a distraction for motorists.
“The site advertises itself it is that big and I can’t see why they need so many signboards.
“All it needs is a sign saying ‘housing for sale’."
“Halstead Road is just becoming a big advertising board for the company
“It looks really horrible and cheap when you see all these flags flying – it looks like a car lot.”
Former councillor Robert Bucke said there had been about ten flags at the site previously, but the Tendring Council’s enforcement officers made the company take them down,
He said Essex County Council recommended that no more than five flags should be allowed, but that there are currently six at the site.