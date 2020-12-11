RESIDENTS in Frinton and Walton will see their town council’s share of the council tax bill increase by 4.5 per cent next year.

It means the average Band D household will be paying £77.69 - an extra £3.08 - towards Frinton and Walton Town Council as part of their council tax in 2021/2.

The figure is also in addition to the levies set by county council, district council and police and fire commissioner.

A report detailed that the council’s budget of £622,413 would pay for the continued employment of six Police Community Support Officers, who it had previously been mooted could make way for a private security firm to patrol the town.

The budget also includes £16,200 for works to convert a room at the Council House, at The Triangle shopping centre, into a post office in support of the council’s application to save the centre's branch from closure.

The budget, which was approved at a meeting on Thursday, will also help to increase the town council’s reserves by almost £29,000.

Conservative Frinton councillor Nick Turner opposed the budget, which he said had increased 37 per cent in just four years.

“I see no need or justification for it other than that you have run down the reserves of the council,” he said.

His colleague Jeff Bray added: “It’s the worst financial year for many people that I can remember.

“So many people are living on less money – while they’re pulling their belts in, we don’t seem to be prepared to.”

But Tendring First councillor Terry Allen said: “All we want to do is ask our residents for less than a penny extra a day to put into the reserves.

“It means we can have sinking fund to look after and maintain the assets we have put in – the shelters, parks and gardens – as well as the post office.

“We do things with our money.”