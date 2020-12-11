PLANS to convert a former sheltered housing for the elderly into temporary accommodation for the homeless have been recommended for approval.

Tendring Council applied for permission for change the use at Spendells House, in Naze Park Road, Walton, which consists of 26 bedsits and four one-bedroom flats.

It closed in early 2018 due to low demand, with its existing tenants being moved onto a variety of other sheltered schemes operating within the district.

Neighbours feared the plans could attract ex-offenders to the resort and some Frinton and Walton town councillors were left concerned the complex would become a large House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

But following a behind-closed-doors meeting with Tendring Council’s head of housing, town council mayor Fiona Robertson said they have been “assured” the building will be used for families and that tenancy agreements would be tight to prevent antisocial behaviour.

The families would remain at the building until more permanent accommodation can be found for them elsewhere.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council cabinet member for housing, previously said the conversion would allow the council to make efficient use of an empty building

“Homelessness applications and temporary accommodation placements have been increasing over recent years, and we currently have to place people in private properties or bed and breakfasts,” he said.

“By having our own property to do this we can provide a better quality, suitable temporary home for those who are going through a tough time, and also reduce the amount we spend placing these people in private accommodation.”

Planning officers have recommended the plans for approval although a final decision will be made by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.