FORMER Rollerworld founder Andy Starr has paid tribute to "special and incredibly down to earth" actress Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83.

The Carry On and EastEnders icon died peacefully from Alzheimer's at a London care home on Thursday evening.

Dame Barbara made numerous trips to north Essex and failed to let a leg injury stop her making a special public appearance at Colchester's Rollerworld in 1999.

The actress signed autographs, served drinks behind the bar and chatted to some of the hundreds who turned out to meet her.

Mr Starr said she had to cancel her May appointment at the Eastgates venue due to ill health and admired her determination not to miss the July date.

He said: "Dame Barbara was on the top of my soap star list to bring to Colchester.

"However, she fell out of bed and hurt her leg.

"It was really bad and I think she'd chipped a bone.

"To her great credit, though, there was no way she was going to miss the rescheduled date and she came along with her husband, Scott.

"Dame Barbara was wonderful - such a lovely, special and incredibly down to earth person.

"She couldn't have been nicer and wasn't in a rush to leave.

"She didn't sign a few autographs and then make a quick exit.

"Instead, she wanted to stay and spend time with my team and our guests. We almost had to ask her to leave!

"I was so sad when I heard the news of her passing because she's a true icon."

Mr Starr added that the actress would have been prepared to get on skates herself if she had not been injured.

Others to pay tribute include former actor and Clacton MP Giles Watling, from Frinton.

He said: “My family and I had dealings with her over many years.

“She was a truly great lady who was always really lovely to meet.

“She and Scott were kind to my daughters when she met them. It is such a sad loss.”

Dame Barbara features in a book written by Colchester-based author Paul Diggens.

In his book Diary of a Publicity Guru he provided a behind-the-scenes view of the ‘so called glitzy world of promoting the Post Office'.

One section is dedicated to the day Dame Barbara opened the new Castle Mall Post Office in Norwich, in April 1996.

Mr Diggens remembers it well.

“The post office opening coincided with the launch of the cinema stamps and, of course, Barbara was a great part of cinema," he said.

"She was so delightful to meet and arrange the official opening of the post office.

“We were so fortunate to have her at the opening. It was a real media and fans' event.

“After lunch we went on to the local cinema where Barbara met even more of her dedicated fans.”