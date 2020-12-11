PLANS for new homes on farmland in Great Holland described as an “incursion into the countryside” have been recommended for refusal by town councillors.
AH Brown Farm Ltd has applied to build three three-bedroom homes on land at Old Larges Farm Yard in Kirby Road.
Frinton and Walton town councillors raised concerns that the site was outside the settlement boundary and in a green gap.
“We have got to start protecting out green gap,” said councillor Delyth Miles.
The town council has recommended the plans for refusal although the final decision will be made by Tendring Council.
Great Holland Residents’ Association has objected to the proposal, with its planning representative Alan Rusbridge describing it as an “incursion into the countryside and will not enhance the rural landscape, which the association is keen to maintain".
The developer said the homes would “round off” previously approved infill development.