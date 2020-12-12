HERE are the death notices published in the Colchester Gazette this week:

PATRICK ARTHUR CAMPBELL: Campbell Patrick Arthur Passed away at Colchester General Hospital on 18th November 2020 after a short illness, aged 67 years. Much loved Brother to Mark, Paul and Sara, Uncle to Philip, Elisabeth, Joe, Daniel, Rosie, Luke, Joe, Will, Alex, Grace and Jack. Funeral Service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday, 14th December 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private burial. Donations, if desired, to Colchester Headway and The Royal London Hospital may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049

DR. WALTER (TERRY) MARSHALL: Dr Walter Marshall (Terry) Aged 90 years, died on November 23rd, 2020 at Mistley Manor. Husband of the late Mary, loving father of Rosemary and adoring Grandfather of Charlotte, James and Oliver. Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, East Bergholt on Thursday December 17th at 10.30am followed by interment. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to contact Farthing Funeral Service for details. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, for Royal British Legion may be sent to Farthings, 650, Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, IP4 4PW (01473 272711).

MARGARET MAYNEORD: Mayneord Margaret Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 19th November 2020, aged 99 years. Much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A private family funeral will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 18th December 2020 at 11am. Flowers welcome or donations to St. Helena Hospice may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester Stanway 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU. Tel: 01206 489212

ELSIE SYLVIA DOROTHY PETTY: Petty Elsie Sylvia Dorothy (Mickey) Passed away in Colchester General Hospital on 8th November 2020. A devoted Wife to Ray for 67 years, and a much-loved Mum and Mother-in-Law to Lesley & Noel, and Nicola & Phil. An amazing Grandma to Amie, Lydia, Sean, Emily and Jack and Great Grandma to Gracie, Jude, and Nelly. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her and remain forever in our hearts. A private funeral service will be held at St. Albrights Church. Donations if desired to Battersea Dogs Home may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester - Stanway 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Colchester, Essex. CO3 0PU Tel: 01206 489212

FRED PARROTT: Parrott Fred Passed away 13th November 2020. A much loved and treasured Husband to Kate. Loving Father to his Children and Grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, attendance by invitation only. Family will arrange memorial service in due cause. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society.

JOHN MCGIVERN: McGivern John Passed away peacefully on the 12th November, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 75 years. Beloved Husband of Jean. A loving Father to Debbie, Raymond, and Debbie. Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Three Counties Crematorium on Monday 14th December, 2020 at 1.30pm. (Due to current restrictions close family only) Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to J K May Funeral Service are to be divided between John's chosen charities and sent to J K May Funeral Service, Blackwater House, 51 High Street, West Mersea. CO5 8JE.

PETER RAYMOND OAKLEY: Oakley Peter Raymond Peter passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 14th November 2020 aged 86. Much loved by Edna and all his family. Private woodland burial. Donations of desired for R.S.P.B or N.S.P.C.C May be sent to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049

HEATHER COLLINS: Collins Heather Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th November 2020, aged 85 years. Private family funeral service will take place at All Saints Church on Friday 11th December at 11.00 am. If you wish to make a donation in Heather's memory then please make cheques payable to St Helena Hospice, c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 98 The Commons, Prettygate, Colchester CO3 4NW or you can donate through Heather's tribute page heathercollins@muchloved.com

MARK TONY VARNALS: Varnals Mark Tony Our much loved Son, Brother, Husband, Brother-in-Law, Dad, Uncle, Farfar, Morfar and Oldefar, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 18th November 2020. Private Family Funeral. Family flowers only please, donations to British Heart Foundation may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049

RICHARD ARTHUR WEMBLEY BUTCHER: Butcher Richard Arthur Wembley Aged 96. Passed away peacefully on 21st November 2020. Devoted Husband to Jean. Loving Father to Andrew. Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Private Funeral. Family flowers only, donations, if desired for The Stroke Association may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel 01206 760049.

BERNICE VINES: Vines Bernice Died suddenly on 22nd November 2020 aged 84 years. A much loved Mother, Grandmother and Mother-in-Law who will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on 11th December 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, but donations for the British Lung Foundation can be sent care of the East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB or on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved

JUNE SCRIVENS: Scrivens June With great sadness we would like to inform you of the passing of June on 26th November 2020. Beloved Wife, Mother and Nan. A beautiful soul who always looked on the bright side of life. A private funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 17th December at 11.45am. Family flowers only, but donations for the Colchester Head and Neck Cancer Support Group can be made on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/ muchloved or care of 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

KENNETH THOMAS RIDLEY: Ridley Kenneth Thomas Passed away peacefully on 6th November 2020, aged 75 years. A dearly loved Dad and Grandad, Ken will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 14th December 2020 at 3.30pm. No flowers please. Donations in memory of Ken for Centrepoint may be sent c/o W.H. Shephard Funeral Service, 93-94 High Street, Colchester, Essex CO1 1TH

EILEEN MURPHY: Murphy Eileen Aged 87 years. Passed away peacefully at Nayland House Care Home on 3rd December 2020. Will be sadly missed by all the family but forever in our hearts. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium Chapel on Monday 14th December 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only or donations, if desired to the Alzheimer's Society via their website.

MARGARET RIDDELSDELL: Riddelsdell Margaret Lindsay On 21st November peacefully at De La Mer House, Margaret of Walton-on-the-Naze, aged 93 years. Much loved Wife of the late John, dear Mother to Anne, Elizabeth, Tom, Mark and Peter and a loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Margaret served as the first female Church Warden at All Saints Church, Walton-on-the-Naze, between 1995 and 2006. Due to present circumstances there will be a funeral service at Walton Parish Church on Monday 21st December at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Weeley Crematorium. Attendance at the church will be limited so please contact P G Oxley Ltd 01255 675549 for further details.

LINDA MCQUILLAN: McQuillan Linda 9/6/1946 - 15/11/2020 Passed away after a long battle with cancer. So bravely fought to the end. Loving Wife to Mick, Mum to Jo, Debi, Ceri and Lindsy. Loving Sister, Nanny and Great Nanny. Is missed so much. Funeral to take place Wednesday 16th December 11am at Weeley Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations to St Helena Hospice and Little Havens Hospice. A unique and special lady loved by all.

MICHAEL IVOR (MICK / SKIP) BROWN: Michael Ivor Brown (Mick / Skip) Passed away at Colchester General Hospital on 5th December, aged 82 years. Beloved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad and Grandpa. Private cremation due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Charity donations welcome via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mick brownmyland or contact the family xx

MANDY JANE SAUNDERS: Saunders Mandy Jane Sadly passed away at Colchester General Hospital on Tuesday 24th November 2020 age 60. Much loved Wife to David, and wonderful Mum to Charlotte & Hayden, and Poppy the dog. Private family funeral to be held. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Helena Hospice may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester -- Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Stanway, Colchester, Essex. CO3 OPU Tel: 01206 489212.