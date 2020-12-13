TODAY’S trip down memory lane gives us a chance to revisit the former Sir Charles Lucas Art College, in Greenstead.

The school opened in 1968 and closed in 2010, reopening as Colchester Academy. It was the biggest purpose-built comprehensive school in the town and criticised by some for looking like a factory.

With 90 teachers, 35 administration staff and a capacity for 1,200 pupils, the large school building dominated the skyline on the emerging Greenstead estate. At that time, many of the flats and houses there today had not yet been built.

When the Sir Charles Lucas School first opened, it had its own sixth form college and 408 pupils. Before its transformation into an academy, it had more than 900 pupils. It was given a specialist arts college status in 1990 and became Sir Charles Lucas Arts College.

The school was originally formed from the merger of Eastward School and Sir Charles Lucas School.

A screenshot into the past - Shanile Dale, 13, is hard at work in one of the school's computer suites. This picture was taken in March 1996

Raising the bakes - Sir Charles Lucas School catering course students in February 1996

Class act - this group gather for a picture in May 1994

The bands of time - the school's swing jazz band won an award in a Daily Telegraph competition. These talented musicians are pictured together in June 1995

Tuner or later - the Sir Charles Lucas School band in February 1988

April 1994, school band

Hitting the right notes - the school band in April 1994

Looking the part - Jessica Mathers and Zoe Green show off some of their designs, modelling outfits in July 1994

A real show copper - a metal work lesson in June 1987

Vital skills - Mark Bird and Katie Burchell undertake first aid training with instructor Gillian Twyman, in September 1994

All in a clay’s work - students enjoy a pottery lesson in June 1987

