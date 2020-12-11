FIREFIGHTERS are appealing for help to create more than 120 Christmas hampers for some of the poorest families in north Essex.

Les Nicoll, community builder at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, and his charity North Essex Support Team (Nest) are fundraising and collecting donations of toys to surprise families who may not be able to afford food for Christmas Day and presents for their children.

The service will deliver hampers containing food for breakfast, Christmas dinner and teatime treats.

The hampers will also contain small gifts for children, toiletries and pots and pans to cook with.

Les is looking to buy gas and electric vouchers so the families can cook their food and keep the house warm as well as a phone top up to enable families to keep in touch with loved ones.

The families in need have been referred to the Nest team by Essex Police, school welfare officers, churches and charities.

Last year, the fire service helped to deliver 80 hampers to those most in need and this year Les hopes to deliver even more with the help of the local community.

Les said: “I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues in the fire service. I know they enjoyed their day delivering hampers last year and like me found it very emotional. They made a massive difference to all of those families.

“We have been working hard to fund the same event this Christmas and I’m pleased to say we are on track to deliver more than 100 hampers but we’re still looking for donations and toys to help as many people as we can.

“Our hearts were broken when we discovered several families without a working cooker in their home.

"In 2020, not the odd one, but several families without a working cooker in their home to create wholesome meals for their children.

"We sent out our entire stock of donated cookers and will be using our precious funds to buy at least five more simple electric cookers to meet this need.

“It has been an awful year for us all, but living in poverty during this time or living in a flat with no garden, with no good food on the table, isolated from friends and family support, has been harrowing.

“One thing that is keeping me awake at night is as you know if a family cannot afford food for Christmas, they certainly cannot afford toys.

“I am asking everybody to consider buying a couple of extra toys this year and donating them to the families we support.”

Members of staff at the fire service, including Chief Fire Officer Jo Turton, will be deliver the hampers to families and giving fire safety advice on how to stay safe during the festive period and will fit smoke alarms to homes without working smoke alarms.

If you would like to donate toys for children of all ages, you can take them to Clacton Fire Station and Colchester Fire Station where there are storage bins labelled for toy donations.

To donate to Les’ cause this Christmas, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leslie-nicoll-3.