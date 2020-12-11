AN elderly man suffered smoke inhalation and has been left homeless following a fire outside his flat in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Saxmundham Way shortly after 9am on Thursday.

The scene is just a few hundred metres away from Coppins Hall Community Centre, in Maldon Way, which was destroyed by arson in the early hours on Tuesday.

It is understood the latest fire started outside a flat in a two-storey block and that the resident, who is in his 80s, was inside at the time.

Neighbours raised the alarm after spotting smoke and the man was led to safety.

Ambulance crews treated the man at the scene for smoke inhalation and he was subsequently taken to Colchester Hospital.

He has been released and it is understood he is now being housed in temporary accommodation as his home has been left uninhabitable by smoke damage.

“I’d been out doing school run got back about 9.15am and spotted the fire,” said one neighbour.

“It was difficult to tell where it started, but the smoke was pouring out the windows."

“I phoned 999 and they were already aware, and the police, ambulance and fire all arrived within five to seven minutes.

“I saw the man being brought out to safety. I was told he was taken to hospital, but that he was released and is in temporary accommodation.

“The blocks all are all electric, so it wasn’t a gas leak or anything like that.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service, Essex Police and Tendring Council have been contacted for comment.