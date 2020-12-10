TRIBUTES have been paid to a caring father and husband who died after being involved in a collision with a lorry at Harwich International Port.

Michael Abrahams, 50, who was from Harwich, was walking in a parking area at the port on November 26 when he was involved in the accident.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, he was sadly pronounced dead.

His wife, Star, paid tribute to her husband yesterday who she said lived his life full on.

In a statement, she said: “Mick was a loving, caring and hardworking father and husband.

“He always found a way to make people around him laugh.

“Mick was known to many of his friends as Panda.

“He worked most of his life as a lorry driver and he loved his job.

“We will honour him in the way he lived his life - full on."

Star also thanked her friend who had supported her in the wake of the tragedy.

She said: “I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all his friends who has been there for us especially Martin Reeves and Mandy Scott as well as his boss Helen Macklin who are helping us with a fundraiser to support us with his funeral costs.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident.

On the day of the collision a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken into custody by officers for questioning.

On December 3, an Essex Police spokesman confirmed the man has been released on bail until December 17.

Anyone who saw anything at the time of the accident who who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information which might help, is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 853 of 26 November.

You can also contact police via the website at www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the charity's website at crimestoppers-uk.org.