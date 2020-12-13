HARD-WORKING caregivers have been rewarded for their efforts this year by a visit from Father Christmas.

Frinton-based Home Instead Senior Care wanted to bring a little Christmas cheer to the carers and clients following the difficult year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which operates in Clacton, Frinton and Walton, appealed to Mr and Mrs Claus to hand deliver the gifts to the brave caregivers, who have continued to provide care despite the risks involved with the virus.

Home Instead would normally host a party for caregivers at Christmas time at which prizes are awarded and gifts distributed, however as they were unable to host a gathering this year.

The home care company decided to deliver presents instead.

Operations manager Melissa Field and her husband, Steve, dressed as Mr and Mrs Claus to deliver presents to carers while blasting out Christmas music.

Carers received presents including chocolates, gift vouchers and diaries.

They were also given presents to pass on to clients, ensuring a Covid-19 safe procedure, including musical biscuit tins and chocolate truffles.

Jean Allen, owner of Home Instead, said: “No gift can truly sum up our gratitude and respect for our great caregivers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

"We hope that our visits from Mr and Mrs Claus showed how much we care and appreciate our team, and that their gifts and presents for clients put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

One caregiver said: “I’d like to say thank you so much for the delicious chocolates and for the shopping voucher- what a lovely surprise.

"It was very kind, and very much appreciated.”

Home Instead provides home care services to elderly and vulnerable people across the area, ranging from home help and companionship, to more specialist dementia care.