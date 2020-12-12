PLANS to demolish a garden centre and replace it with more than 20 homes has been recommended for approval.

Braintree-based Bilaman Ltd applied to Tendring Council more permission to build 21 three and four-bedroom homes following the demolition of exiting buildings at Crossways Garden Centre, in Thorpe Road, Little Clacton.

The developer said the two-acre has been closed for more than a year following a decline in trade and that the buildings are in a poor condition.

The plans have been recommended for approval by council officers despite the site being outside the settlement development boundary, although a final decision will be made by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Little Clacton Parish Council has objected to the application.

It said: “The site has no pedestrian facilities and the nearest bus stops are approximately 1km away.

“The area already has high vehicle movement making it unsafe to cyclists, all of which goes against policies which states applications should create places that are safe, secure and attractive, which minimise the scope for conflicts between pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

“This site would require all daily connections to shops, work and schools to be completed using vehicles.”

A planning agreement would include a contribution of £90,000 towards school transportation and £91,000 towards primary education, £53,00 towards open space and £120,000 towards off-site affordable housing.

Planning consultant Robert Pomery said: “Whilst once a busy garden centre, Crossways has now been closed for a significant period of time following a general decline in trade.

“The buildings are in poor condition and in need of significant investment to render them suitable for reuse and the site has a general run-down appearance.

“The application site is no longer in active employment use and has been closed for a year or more.

“All jobs at the site have now gone and those that were employed have since been re-employed elsewhere within the district.”