HARWICH'S MP has welcomed the Government's commitment of £2.9million for the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.

NHS trusts have now been told how a £600million fund for upgrading hospitals around the country is being allocated.

The move comes after the Government announced in June that the NHS would receive the money as part of a £1.5billion capital funding programme.

Harwich and North Essex's MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said the £2.9million boost for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHF Foundation Trust which runs Colchester Hospital will benefit multiple projects.

Sir Bernard said: “This is another welcome funding boost from the Government for our local NHS Foundation Trust.

"There are a number of projects which will directly benefit the trust and patients which are being funded.

"The local MPs have been making the case for the Trust and the Government is listening.

"I look forward to continuing to support our local NHS and am grateful to the management and staff at the Trust for all they do.

The Health Department said nearly 1,800 projects across 178 trusts will see maintenance issues tackled by March 2021.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This investment will help our NHS build back better.

“These crucial maintenance projects will deliver immediate benefits and provide NHS staff with the facilities they need to provide world-class care to their patients this winter.”

Mr Hancock said the funding would go on building and refurbishing projects, upgrades to electrical infrastructure, improvements to ventilation systems, works to improve fire safety, and replacing hospital lifts.