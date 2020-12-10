A VITAL post office branch used by a large number of elderly and vulnerable residents in Walton will reopen temporarily.

The Post Office branch at Martin’s newsagent at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, closed in November.

It is was being run by the newsagent, which decided not to renew its lease on the building.

Frinton and Walton Town Council, which is also based in the shopping centre, has agreed to spend £16,000 to convert its rarely used downstairs meeting room to support a formal application to the Post Office to take over the branch.

The move came after a series of petitions called for the post office to be saved.

The town council said the Post Office are still processing the town council’s application which is at an advanced stage - and that its is the only applicant.

The Post Office said: "The branch at Triangle Shopping Centre closed temporarily in November due to the resignation of the operator and the closure of the shop where the post office was based.

"A temporary postmaster has been appointed and the branch is due to reopen on Monday, December 14, at 9am.

"The service will be operated from the same premises as before and there will be the same wide range of Post Office products and services.

The revised opening hours are Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 5.30pm and Thursday and Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Wendy Hamilton, head of the Post Office's network provision, said: “We are pleased that we are able to restore Post Office service to the Triangle estate area.

"We know that this community will welcome this news. We will continue to look for a permanent solution.”

The post office is used by 1,500 customers a week, a large majority of which are vulnerable and elderly and use it to collect their pension.

The town council hopes by taking on the branch it will help to "future-proof" the shopping centre - home to Co-op and Iceland - which are already struggling due to the introduction of Aldi in the town.

It is expected that staffing costs will be £27,480 a year, while the branch has a revenue of £30,000, leaving a small profit of about £2,500 each year that the council said could contribute towards other projects.

A surveyor from the Post Office has already carried out a survey of the Council House premises.