STUDENTS from across north Essex put their best foot forward for a virtual cross-country event.

Year 7 and 8 pupils at Tendring Technology College in Thorpe-le-Soken were among 17 schools to join the event, which replaced the annual cross-country running event held at Colchester Rugby Club.

They were invited to take part in an online cross-country meet, which consisted of the schools inviting any student to compete in 2,000m distance races for Year 7 and 2,500m, for Year 8.

Each school measured their own courses on their school site before runners completed the course and had their times submitted online.

The deadline for entries has been extended to December 15 due to the popularity of this event.

A spokesman for Tendring Technology College said: "The beauty of hosting an online fixture is there is no cap on the number of boys and girls taking part.

"It was great to see so many take up this opportunity.

"After the race students asked if they could do it again to see if they can better their time.

"Well done to all students who got involved and took part.

"With Covid restrictions and lockdown, the students were really excited and grateful for this opportunity.

"It was so good to see so many children enjoying sport, being active and having fun, especially in this difficult time."

The top eight runners from across Tendring and Colchester are usually invited to compete in the county championships.