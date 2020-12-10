IT is hoped that elderly care home residents in Frinton and Walton will be among the first in the world to get the new coronavirus vaccine.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said the rollout of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine was a “huge boost” for the towns, which have a large number of care homes and one of the oldest populations in the country.

The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, is one of 53 across the UK to take part in the first round of distribution of the vaccine, which is believed to be 95 per cent effective against Covid-19.

Mr Watling said: “Because of the nature of our distinct, with both tourism and many care homes, both our residents and the economy are desperate for the vaccine.

“Tourism has been suffering so much and elderly residents have sadly been living in isolation, unable to see their families.

“My wife works in a care home in Frinton and the carers there will be amongst the first cohort to receive the jab to ensure the safety of the elderly residents in the home.”

Britain is the first country to approve the vaccine.

And an initial round of 400,000 patients will be vaccinated in the UK over the coming weeks.

Since Tuesday, residents over the age of 80 who are already attending Colchester Hospital as outpatients, as well as those being discharged home after a stay at Colchester Hospital, will receive the vaccine.

Colchester Hospital will also invite people aged over 80 in the area for a jab and will work with care home providers to book in staff for vaccinations.

Two new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 454 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (December 8).

That was an increase of two compared to Monday, when there were 452.

It means there have been 15 deaths in the past week, down from 21 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,258 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.