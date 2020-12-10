VULNERABLE pensioners have won an eleventh hour reprieve after being threatened with being turfed out of their caravans by council officials

Lee Sears claims his elderly mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, would have been forced to break Covid-19 rules if she was forced to leave her lodge at Haven Village in Promenade Way, Brightlingsea.

Winter occupancy conditions are in place due to flood risk and between December last year and March, residents of the lodges agreed to leave their homes.

Earlier this year, they appealed for Tendring Council to permit them to stay this winter given the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council had insisted residents must leave the park, which is opposite Brightlingsea’s Lido, which was flooded following Storm Ciara earlier this year, between Monday and Friday.

Mr Sears claims the move would have meant his mother would have been forced to break Covid-19 regulations on mixing indoors by having to stay with him and his sister during the week.

But following a U-turn, the pensioners have now been told they can stay put.

Mr Sears said: “My mum has Alzheimer’s and it would not be suitable for her to go into a hotel.

“It would have meant residents would be moving between households throughout the winter months.

“This would mean people will be breaking the law through no fault of their own.

“We are delighted that they have changed their mind.”

A Tendring Council spokesman said it was aware of issues in respect of the site and is in continuing discussions with the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

He added: “It is a matter for the site owner to work with individual residents to determine whether it is safer for them to remain on site.

“It should be noted the Covid-19 regulations do provide exemptions for households to mix to escape a risk of harm, and people can move into a household provided that they remain in one location and do not form multiple household bubbles.

"In addition hotels can remain open for people to use although we recognise this may not be appropriate in all cases.”