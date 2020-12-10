COMMUNITY groups have been left “heartbroken” after a community centre was destroyed by arsonists.

Coppins Hall Community Centre, in Maldon Way, Clacton, suffered major damage after a fire was started deliberately at about 12.30am on Tuesday.

The building was well alight when fire crews arrived and Essex Police said the building has been damaged beyond repair.

A joint investigation between the fire service and the police found the fire was started deliberately.

The hall had only recently undergone an extensive refurbishment with new toilet facilities, refurbished meeting rooms and foyer area following a £47,000 grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Before the lockdown it was home to baby and toddler groups, bingo, sports, health support groups, and youth and drama groups.

Little Pals Nursery and Pre-School, which operates from Tendring Education Centre in Jaywick Lane, was running stay and play groups at the community centre.

Amy Doherty, operations manager of nursery, said: “We use the hall for baby groups and other groups, but that had been put on hold due to Covid.

“But now we are going to have to shut all our groups which were at the hall as we won’t be able to run them from the nursery site.

“It’s heartbreaking - it’s the children and families who are going to be missing out.

“Children have suffered so much throughout the lockdowns and now they have to face this.

“The people who did this are so selfish.

“They haven’t given a thought about how this would affect so many people.”

The nursery also operated a minibus to its main site from the community centre’s car park, but alternative arrangements will now need to be put in place.

Tendring Council said its teams are yet to make an in-depth assessment of the damage but early reports suggest the damage will cost in the tens of thousands to repair – if repair is even possible.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbell, or dash cam footage are urged to call officers at Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/200475/20.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go via the website on crimestoppers-uk.org.