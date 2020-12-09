AN 81-year-old has become the first person to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital.

Raymond Wray, 81, from Clacton, received the jab this morning at the hospital.

He said: "It’s going to make such a difference."

Raymond said he had no concerns about taking up the vaccination before coming in today and his message for others is “don’t worry about it”.

