COUNCILLORS’ old laptops and tablets are to be donated to school children without access to computers.
Tendring Council will be rolling out new laptops for its councillors during December and January.
Once the old items are returned to the council, the tablets will be donated to the Laptops For Children reuse programme, which will benefit school children in the district without access to IT.
A report said: “Essex County Council have recently established an IT re-use scheme with the proceeds being converted into laptops for local school children.
"The scheme additionally protects the council with the data destruction certification that it needs to ensure the safety of our data.”