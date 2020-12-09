KIND-HEARTED police officers will be collecting toys for vulnerable children across Essex this Christmas.

Superintendent Lily Benbow brought the Community Christmas Giving Tree initiative with her from London when she joined Essex Police as Tendring’s district commander last year.

The appeal involved people taking a gift tag from the Christmas tree outside Clacton police station, which detail the gender and age to buy a present for.

The scheme saw more than 1,300 presents collected and distributed to 164 families within Tendring.

Following the success of the project, this year it will be widened to take place across the whole county.

But due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s initiative will instead utilise the Amazon wish list and people can bring the present a Covid-secure police station.

Mrs Benbow said: “We donated approximately 1,300 gifts to vulnerable children across Tendring. We were simply bowled over by the generosity of our community.

“Our colleagues in Children Social Care helped us select our most vulnerable children and, together, we co-ordinated delivery before Christmas.

“Our officers, staff and volunteers worked with partner agencies to shop for presents, allocate, wrap and deliver them.

“Sadly, we can’t invite volunteers in to help our officers and staff to help us with the wrapping this year as, like everyone, we’ve had to adapt what we do.

“So we’ve gone online and created Amazon Wish Lists for each district so that you can still donate, although some of our police stations are open if you want to deliver in person.

“Even though 2020 has been tough year for all, we won’t be deterred from giving children who would otherwise have nothing, a gift at Christmas.”

The Tendring wish list can be found by going to amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/18CFL4562E0D6.