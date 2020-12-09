TENDRING’S coronavirus infection rate has increased slightly – but remains one of the lowest in Essex.
The rate in the district now sits at 71 cases per 100,000 people after 117 cases were confirmed between December 2 and December 8.
The number of weekly cases is up 25.8 per cent – or 24 cases – compared to the seven days to December 1.
There were three deaths in the district in the seven days to December 8 – down 40 per cent on the previous week.
The rate in Tendring is less than half the Essex average of 169 cases per 100,000 people and about a fifth of Basildon’s 390 cases per 100,000 people.
It is feared that Basildon could be plunged into tougher Tier 3 restrictions, dragging the rest of Essex with it.
But Clacton’s Tory MP Giles Watling has warned his party’s whips that he could withdraw his support for the Government's tier system if restrictions in Tendring are not eased at the review on December 16, unless things worsen.
The worst affected ward in Tendring in the seven days to December 3 was Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken which saw 9 cases – up 80 per cent on the previous week.
The rate in Colchester is 90.4 per 100,000 people.