PLANS to bulldoze a popular supermarket due to major structural problems have been approved.

The Morrison’s store, in Centenary Way, Little Clacton, is suffering from extensive cracking caused by the roots from a nearby belt of mature trees undermining the foundations, which were not adequately protected.

Tendring Council has now approved blueprints to demolish the store, which was built in the mid 1990s, and for a temporary store to be built in the car park.

It is expected the temporary supermarket will be in use for less than a year while a new one is built at the site.

A report by the company said: “For some years it has become apparent that the existing store at Little Clacton has been suffering continuing structural problems, more recently diagnosed as inadequate protection for the foundations from the effects of the adjoining tree belt.

“Extensive examination has shown that there is no realistic alternative but to demolish and reconstruct the store with significant foundations to avoid a repetition of the present problems.”

Steel straps are currently in place on the south side of the building to support it due to extensive cracking in the brickwork caused by building movement.

Little Clacton Parish Council chairman John Cutting said he does not have any problems with the shop being rebuilt if it is within the site and in keeping with the area.

“I believe the majority of people in Little Clacton use this store and I’ve never heard anything bad about Morrisons,” he said.

“As long as they don’t want to built 50 or 100 homes on top of it, I don’t think it will make a big difference.”

Some shoppers called for an increase in disability parking bays due to the large number of elderly people in the area.

The supermarket said the temporary retail food outlet will maintain a service to customers, while the replacement is built.

It said the shop will provide a reduced, but extensive range of goods for householders to continue their weekly and daily shopping.

Morrisons Little Clacton store manager Daniel Oldland previously said: “We have exciting plans to bring a new look Morrisons store to Little Clacton which will replace the former Safeway building.

“The new store will feature all the popular services our customers like, such as the café and our butchery and bakery counters, and have a new layout to make it simpler to shop.”

The plans were to demolish the existing store and build the temporary one were approved by council planning officers this week.

Separate plans will be submitted for the new store.