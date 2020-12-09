A popular cafe has launched a unique festive feature.

With Christmas less than three weeks away the Continental Cafe on Maldon High Street has launched outdoor winter igloos to make your Christmas treats even more festive.

The cosy igloo is complete with heaters and blankets to keep your warm whilst you enjoy your meal.

Each slot lasts for 1hr 45minutes and costs £5 per head when booking.

The cafe, which is renowned for its freshly make cakes and treats, is hoping to keep the igloo until Apirl.

Owner Mike Strong said: "It's been a rollercoaster few months, it's been a struggle for independent businesses and the high street.

"But after the second lockdown we have found that people are shopping more locally and closer to home instead of going to the bigger towns and cities.

"We are booking up fast and have some evening and late afternoon slots left, which look lovely with all the lights on.

"We have had our good times and our bad times but we are seeing more people help out the community."

Mike confirmed that the cafe will be adding afternoon tea to igloo, which is made entirely in England.

He said: "It a bit different as its all made out of wood and made in England so it's slightly bigger than normal so you have more space to enjoy."

Afternoon tea includes:

A selection of finger sandwiches deluxe scones with clotted cream and Tiptree jam, home made cakes, unlimited Loose tea or coffee and non alcoholic winter drinks £18.50

You can add a mini prosecco bottle for £5.

To book call 01621 843372.