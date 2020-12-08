The A12 is closed after a lorry caught fire.
One lane is closed on the A12 northbound carriageway at J17 for Howe Green due to a lorry fire just after the junction.
The Londonbound carriageway has reopened.
Queues remain back to J15 for Three Mile Hill and Londonbound queues back to J19 for Boreham.
Crews from Essex County Fire & Rescue and Maldon and Chelmsford Policing team are at the scene.
UPDATE - A12 northbound – one lane closed at J17 (A130/Howe Green) after a lorry fire. The Londonbound carriageway had been reopened. Northbound queues remain back to J15 (Three Mile Hill) and Londonbound queues back to J19 (Boreham). pic.twitter.com/4wX3UiLizO— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) December 8, 2020
