CLACTON’S West Cliff Theatre has staged their first performances since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The popular seaside venue is one of the few venues in the area to have reopened and said it is now offering plenty for the festive season and beyond.

Theatre Manager Rob Mitchell-Gears said the venue has been closed since mid-March.

“Everyone has worked so hard to get the West Cliff open again,” he said.

“We have spent thousands on our Covid secure measures and many hours making sure that all the correct procedures are in place to keep staff, artists and customers safe.

“Now we are focusing on our Christmas show starring the brilliant ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, from Britain’s Got Talent finalist, and our patron Andrew Robley is also appearing as a special guest.

“We have plenty of Christmas sparkle in this socially distanced show which is perfect for all the family to enjoy.”

The theatre also has a small-scale touring production of Cinderella on December 28 and 29 and then Rock for Heroes Christmas Party on the December 30.

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, so to be able to offer something festive in December is thrilling,” added Mr Mitchell-Gears

“Obviously, we are operating on vastly reduced capacity, and the Coronavirus tier level could change with little notice, but we are determined to offer something for everyone over not only Christmas, but the coming months.

“I’d like to thank all our amazing voluntary staff, our supporters club The Friends, and our brilliant customers who have been and continue to be so understanding about shows being rescheduled.

“We are still expecting a few more uncertain months, but there is now a light at the end of the tunnel.”

For a full list of shows as well as more information on how the theatre is operating under the Coronavirus restrictions, go to westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 433344.