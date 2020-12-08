GENEROUS pupils and staff at a primary school in Clacton have filled hundreds of shoe boxes with Christmas presents for the deprived children in Romania.

Alton Park Junior School is ensuring smiles and gifts are delivered to children who would otherwise receive nothing this Christmas.

The 500 Smiles campaign, which was first launched two years ago, has seen hundreds of shoe boxes filled with presents for youngsters in Apalina.

Headteacher Nicky Sirett said: “For the past few years, my church has been building links with a church in central Transylvania, Romania that serves a community of Roma.

"The Roma are completely disenfranchised from mainstream society in Romania and live in shanty towns with no running water or any of the other basic utilities and services that we all take for granted.

“I headed up a team that went out to Romania in December 2018 and helped to distribute more than 700 boxes to children and young people.

“The Roma community has suffered dreadfully during 2020, with little or no opportunity for seasonal work in Western Europe that so many of them rely on for an income, plus outbreaks of Covid-19 in the village.”

While visits are not an option this year due to the pandemic, Alton Park has contributed to the campaign by donating more than 70 shoe boxes.

Mrs Sirett said: “It was great to see staff and children thinking about how they can give to others, even in the midst of the pandemic.”

St John’s Church, in Colchester, will send more than 700 shoe boxes to Romania this month to children who would otherwise receive nothing at Christmas.

To find out more about the project, go to stjohnscolchester.org.uk/shoeboxes.