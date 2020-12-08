PENSIONERS will begin to vaccinated at Colchester Hospital from tomorrow as some of the first in the world to receive the jab.

The hospital, run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, has been chosen as one of 53 across the UK to take part in the first round of distribution of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine, which is believed to be 95 per cent effective against Covid-19.

Britain is the first country to approve the vaccine and an initial round of 400,000 patients will be vaccinated in the UK over the coming weeks.

From tomorrow, residents over the age of 80 who are already attending Colchester Hospital as outpatients, as well as those being discharged home after a stay at Colchester Hospital, will receive the vaccine.

Colchester Hospital will also invite people aged over 80 in the area for a jab and will work with care home providers to book in staff for vaccinations.

Any appointments not used for these groups will be used for NHS workers who are at highest risk of serious illness from Covid-19.

