AN Essex-based distillery has been showcased as part of Virgin’s new Christmas gift guide aimed at helping start-up businesses.

East Coast Distillery, based in Landermere, Thorpe-le-Soken, is run by Ben Mann and business partner Nicole North, her husband Simon, Mr Mann’s wife Lucy and supported by his dad, chief engineer Bernard.

The team converted a former milking parlour on an old farm into a working distillery.

They have now been featured as part of the Virgin Group’s online celebration of 22 start-up businesses, aimed at providing them with a boost following a tough year.

Simon said: "We are really excited to be included in the Virgin Gift Guide and to be able to spread the word about Tide’s Fortune Gin.

"We launched back in June and whilst it hasn’t been the year we imagined, we have been really delighted by all the support and positive feedback, especially from the local community.

"Virgin and the mentors they have provided, have really helped us to navigate the world of business.

"All the East Coast Distillery team are looking forward to seeing what 2021 has in store."

Virgin StartUp was founded in 2013 by Sir Richard Branson to support business founders.

Andy Fishburn, managing director for Virgin StartUp, said: “It’s always tough to launch and run a business but the Covid-19 crisis has made it even harder.

“We’re so proud to have seen many new startups launch in the pandemic, and the resilience other businesses have shown in adapting to changing circumstances.

“This is why we are shining a spotlight on these brilliant founders and their start-ups ahead of Christmas.

“We want to bring these fantastic products and brands – many of which will have been launched from a kitchen table, or a shed in the town where you live – to as many people as possible.”

East Coast Distillery launched its signature gin – Tide’s Fortune - in 2018 and hope to be adding a small number of limited edition gins and other spirits to their range soon.

The gin is distilled in small batches using their still – Monty – and uses some local botanicals, infusing the gin with the fortune of the east coast.

To find out more about the guide, go to virgin.com/about-virgin/latest/perfect-christmas-gifts-from-virgin-startup-businesses.