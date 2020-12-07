HOUSEHOLDS in Tendring are being reminded their waste and recycling collection days will change over the festive period.

Collections will not take place on Christmas Day, the Boxing Day bank holiday or New Year’s Day.

The charges are: Friday, December 25 (rescheduled for Tuesday, December 29); Monday, December 28 (Wednesday, December 30); Tuesday, December 29 (Thursday, December 31); Wednesday, December 30 (Saturday, January 2); Thursday, December 31 (Monday, January 4); Friday, January 1 (Tuesday, January 5).

Collections for the week commencing January 4 will be two days later, with Thursday households collected on Saturday (January 9) and those due for collection on Friday collected on the Monday.

For week beginning January 11 collections will be a day later than usual, with Friday collections taking place on the Saturday. Collections resume as normal from January 18.

In addition to the changes, for households’ first wheelie bin collection after Christmas each household will be allowed an additional two black bags of side waste.

For Christmas trees St Helena Hospice has expanded its Treecycle service to now cover the CO7, CO9, CO11, CO15 and CO16 postcodes, meaning households in these areas can book for their tree to be collected on January 9 in return for a donation to the charity. To find out more and to book visit sthelena.org.uk/tree-cycle21.

Households subscribed to the garden waste brown bin service are being reminded there are no collections over the Christmas and New Year period, but they can leave a Christmas tree out with their bin for their first collection afterwards.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, said waste collection changes were being kept to a minimum.

“We recognise festivities can create additional waste, so we are allowing some additional waste for people’s first black bin collection after Christmas,” he added.

“However, we would encourage people to continue recycling as much as possible, using additional boxes if required.”