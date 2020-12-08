HUNDREDS of trees were planted in Frinton to mark National Tree Week.

About 500 trees have been positioned in Valley Walk and Clays Road as part of Tendring Council’s drive to plant more trees in support of the environment.

Species planted include field maple, cherry, crab apply, hazel and hawthorn, and the trees will take around a few years to reach maturity.

The mixture of species provides blossom in the spring, as well as fruit and nuts for both people and wildlife to forage for.

Usually the planting would be a community event, but due to Covid-19 the work was done solely by council staff this time around.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, said the planting would benefit generations to come.

“These trees will help to convert carbon dioxide to oxygen, giving us a fresher environment and helping to tackle climate change, as well as improving biodiversity and providing habitat for wildlife,” he said.

“Having planted these, it’s now all of our responsibility to cherish and protect these trees which should stand tall and enhance the area for decades to come.”

National Tree Week is an initiative from the Tree Council, which Tendring Council has been part of since it was founded, to mark the start of the winter planting season.

First held in 1975, National Tree Week gets people around the country digging in to plant saplings.