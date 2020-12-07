AN unexplained death in Clacton is not being treated as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to a home in Kersey Drive on Sunday morning.
A 74-year-old man was found dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We attended an address in Kersey Drive shortly after 8.40am and sadly found a man deceased.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death.
"His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly before 8.45am.
He added: "We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.
"Upon arrival, we sadly found a deceased male."