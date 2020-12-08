A POPULAR retired primary school teacher has died after a short illness, aged 83.

Marjorie Mitchell-Gears was on the staff at Burrsville Infants School, Great Clacton, for almost 25 years having qualified for her new profession at the St Osyth Teacher Training College, aged 37, in 1974.

She completed her teaching practice at Burrsville, and headmistress Joyce Bissenden was keen to keep her on and asked her to join the staff - where she remained until she retired in 1997.

Mrs Mitchell-Gears went back to help with activities such as artwork, dance and reading as a volunteer and was always in her element helping children reach their potential.

She, herself, had left school in Townfield, Middlesex, with only RSA certificates in shorthand and typing.

She went to work in the print section at Hayes and Harlington Urban District Council, where she met her husband, David, who worked in the town clerk’s office.

It was only after the couple moved to Clacton, and the birth of their two children, Susan and Rob, that she was persuaded to take up the challenge of gaining the O-Levels and A-Level needed to go into teaching.

Mrs Mitchell-Gears had previously worked at the Clacton Labour Exchange for a few months and intended to look for clerical work.

But her husband knew she always wanted to be a teacher and suggested she gave it a try.

“It was the biggest achievement of her life - she loved children and loved being in the classroom,” said Mr Mitchell-Gears, who was chief executive at Tendring Council for almost 15 years.

“Teaching was her life and she used to spend hours preparing her lessons.

"She very much had her own methods and taught her own way.”

Mrs Mitchell Gears also had a passion for dancing. She started classes in 1947 and carried on dancing until 2011.

Her son, Rob, who is the manager at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre, said his mother was a born performer and also loved the theatre. He got his enthusiasm for the stage from her.

Daughter, Susan, retired from the RAF at the rank of Wing Commander and is now a full-time Reservist Squadron Leader.

Mrs Mitchell-Gears was very much part of the community, joining Clacton Inner Wheel in 1983. She became president in 2011 and was a member up until her death on November 27.

She always supported her husband in his job and was also a regular at Clacton Ramblers Cricket Club where Mr Mitchell-Gears played for many years.

Her funeral will be held at Weeley Crematorium at 1.15pm on December 22 where attendance is limited due to Covid restrictions.

She will pass by home in Marine Parade West at 12.30pm, pass the Westcliff Theatre at 12.35pm and Burrsville Infants School at 12.45pm.

The ceremony will be live streamed on obitus.com (username Wilo7991; password 775757).