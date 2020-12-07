SHOPS in Tendring wishing to extend their opening hours under a temporary Government scheme are being backed by council bosses.

The Government announced earlier last week that throughout December and January retailers can open for longer Monday to Saturday.

Longer opening hours mean shoppers will not need to all visit in the same shorter period of time, aiding social distancing measures.

Tendring Council said it supports the scheme and any application in writing from a retailer will be looked at favourably and quickly.

Only if there are significant reasons for withholding permission would a request be denied.

Business owners are also being reminded that permission is only needed if their opening hours are restricted by planning conditions – and many shops will not have any restrictions in place, meaning no permission is required.

The extension only applies to planning conditions on opening hours, and does not cover licensing conditions on the hours during which alcohol can be sold.

Council leader Neil Stock said extended opening hours would help businesses further improve their Covid-security.

“As a council, we are committed to doing everything we can to help Tendring businesses during this unprecedented situation, such as with our live shopping event earlier this week,” he said.

“Supporting extended opening hours for retailers is a part of that and our wider Back to Business agenda.

“So as long as a shop is demonstrating good Covid-secure measures – such as providing hand sanitiser, has screens installed and social distancing markers in place – and has no other issues, we will be agreeing to requests for extended opening.

“Shoppers are encouraged to make use of these extended hours too, allowing us all to collectively spread out visits to our high streets – and we must all remember to use other measures such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing of face coverings.”

The extension does not apply to Sunday trading hours.

Retailers can read further advice on the scheme at tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.