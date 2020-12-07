A MOTHER and son have avoided jail despite £6,000 of cannabis being found in their home in Clacton.

Tendring's Community Policing Team seized the Class B drugs during a raid on the home of Kimberley Miller and Mitchell Griggs in Totlands Drive.

Police executed a warrant at the property on October 12 last year, during which they found a large amount of herbal cannabis and £8,850 in cash.

Miller, 56, was at home and arrested.

Griggs, 29, handed himself in the following day and a further search was carried out of the house, where officers seized designer clothing worth about £10,000.

The items will be subject of a Proceeds of Crime hearing in April.

The pair appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3, where Miller and Griggs admitted being concerned in supplying a class B drug.

Griggs also admitted possessing criminal property.

Miller was given a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months ,and ordered to complete rehabilitation activity when she appeared at the court on December 1 for sentencing.

She was placed under curfew for two months from 8pm to 7am.

Griggs was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete rehabilitation activity.

He must complete 280 hours of unpaid work and was placed under curfew for three months from 9pm to 6am. He was also ordered to pay £200 court costs.

PC Alan Williams said: “We carried out the warrant after receiving information about the pair’s criminal activity, and have seized a significant amount of cannabis, which would have been destined for the streets.

“Drugs cause a lot of harm to our communities because they are linked to the exploitation of young and vulnerable people, as well as violence and dependency.”