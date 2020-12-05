£1MILLION of cannabis plants have been found growing in a disused building in Clacton.
Essex Police officers attended the building in Wash Lane at about 11am on Friday, December 4, after receiving reports of suspicious activity.
They discovered 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1million.
A spokesman for the force said: "Work remains ongoing to dismantle the equipment and remove the plants.
"Cannabis factories are linked to criminals who exploit vulnerable people for their own financial gain.
"These might be people who are exploited or forced to work for them to manage these cultivations, or to sell the drugs."
A nearby resident reported seeing three police cars and a forensics team at the site alongside UK Power Networks engineers.
"I wasn't sure exactly what was going on, but I saw six people in forensics outfits and people cutting the power."
Anyone with information about this cannabis factory is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 358 of December 4.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org