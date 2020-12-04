East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 133 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, NHS England figures show.
The data shows that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 1 was up from 129 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 85% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 72.
Across England there were 13,507 people in hospital with Covid as of December 1, with 1,182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The numbers of Covid-19 patients being hospitalised have increased by 23%, while those on mechanical ventilators have increased by 24% in the last four weeks across England.
The figures also show that 79 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 29. This was down from 81 in the previous seven days.