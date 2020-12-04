AN outdoor Christmas market will be taking place in Clacton this weekend.
Clacton’s annual Christmas fayres have mostly been cancelled or gone online this year due to the second lockdown.
But event organiser Michelle Allwright has now been given the all clear for her outdoor fayre at Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, on Saturday, December 5.
It will run from 10am to 3pm.
She said: “This is our fifth year of hosting Clacton’s Christmas Market.
“This year will all be outside on the astroturf.
“We have over 50 stalls, selling fantastic gift ideas.
“We would really love to support the leisure centre, leisure centre cafe and wonderful suppliers who have worked hard throughout the year to make items for this event.
“It’s been a terrible tough year, so please support this festive event, get some fresh air and get ready for Christmas present shopping.”