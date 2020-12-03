TWO people were left trapped following a crash in Writtle.
Emergency services were called to Ongar Road following a crash between three vehicles.
The incident happened at about 3pm on Thursday, December 3.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Chelmsford were called to assist at the scene of the crash.
He added: "Fire crews worked with paramedics to help release two casualties trapped in the vehicles.
"The casualties were released by 3.45pm and left in the care of the ambulance service."