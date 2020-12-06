A GENEROUS couple who were rewarded for taking part in a coronavirus testing project have donated their prize to a foodbank.

Roger and Libby Arnold, from Brightlingsea, recently took part in a national Covid-19 survey run by Oxford University and the Office for National Statistics.

The study required the pair to endure blood tests and swabs once a week over a period of time and they will now continue to be tested once a month for a year.

The results will subsequently be sent to the Office for National Statistics and contribute to identifying the contagious virus’s specific traits.

Libby said: “We were very surprised to be given such high value vouchers and wanted other people to enjoy the benefit of them.

“We were randomly selected to take part in this survey and agreed to take part to try and do our bit to help fight the virus.”

As a reward for participating in the testing scheme, the pair were given two £50 Tesco vouchers, which they have since been used to purchase festive food products.

They have now donated the bulk-load of grub to the Brightlingsea Foodbank, which has endured heightened demand throughout the pandemic and lockdowns.

Win Pomroy, who coordinates Brightlingsea Foodbank volunteers said: “We really appreciate this extremely generous donation.

“The vouchers have enabled us to buy a host of Christmas treats for our clients tackling very difficult challenges, and who cannot afford food.

“These extra festive items will give a real boost to people in crisis, and this donation is especially welcomed during the current lockdown.

“Previously we have been able to stock up for Christmas by running special food drives each November, but the pandemic has prevented us doing so this year.”

Brightlingsea Foodbank operates every Wednesday morning at the Parish Hall, Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, between 10am and 12:30pm.

For more information, please call: Win or Frank on 07970 480968.