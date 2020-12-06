OFFICERS spent the morning conducting speed checks in a village following complaints from residents.
Eagle-eyed Essex Police officers operating in Tendring headed to St Osyth on Thursday where they carried out a series of patrols.
The team also used a speed gun to clock passing vehicles in response to community concerns over dangerously driven vehicles.
As a result, two drivers were stopped and spoken to after being caught travelling through the village in excess of the 30mph speed limit.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Thank you to all the drivers who saw our officers and kept within the limit and those that thanked them for their presence in the area.”
If you would like to become a community speed watch volunteer visit saferessexroads.org for more information.