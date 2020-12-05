A SHOPLIFTER is said to have threatened supermarket staff with a metal bar before fleeing the scene alongside two accomplices.

Essex Police officers were called to Morrisons at the Water Glade Retail Park, in Clacton, about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Members of the Counter Crime Partnership received reports that three men had escaped the store with more than £200 worth of stock.

One of the suspects was initially chased by a security guard, before a kiosk cashier is said to have spotted a further two suspects beginning to run away from supermarket.

When confronted, one man is said to have pulled a metal bar from his coat resulting in a chase involving members of the Counter Crime Partnership.

After splitting up in a bid to catch the suspects, all of the stolen stock was retrieved, but at least one of the offenders managed to get away.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports that at around 1.30pm on Thursday 26 November, two men entered Morrisons Supermarket at the Water Glade retail park on Old Road, Clacton.

"It was reported that the men picked up items totalling of a three figure sum and left the store without making an attempt to pay for them.

"The two men were pursued by security staff.

"The items which were believed to have been stolen were found discarded.

"No arrests have been made.

"If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 and reference incident 42/193702/20 when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible."