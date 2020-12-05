A CARE home resident who served in the Women’s Land Army and has outlived her six siblings has said she is “very lucky” after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Evelyn Monro, who was born in Little Clacton, marked her big day with a fancy party at the Elm Tree Care Home, in Frinton, where she now lives.

Surrounded by dedicated staff, as well as her friends, Evelyn spent her day opening a substantial batch of presents and reading cards, including one from royalty.

Despite turning 100 Evelyn, who used to work at school wear shop Ernest Newson in the Clacton town centre, played down the remarkable achievement.

“It was the same as any other day, but everything was nicely arranged and I got a card from the Queen, although she hasn’t bothered with me any other year,” she said.

“I don’t feel any different in myself really than I did the day before turning 100, but I am very lucky with my health, and I am very lucky to be in this care home.

“Everyone is so nice and pleasant and helpful here, and I really wouldn’t want to be living anywhere else.”

Evelyn, the youngest of seven brothers and sisters, was just 19 when the Second World War broke out, and soon became part of the Women’s Land Army.

The former Pathfields School student eventually met a Canadian solider and moved to Canada to live with him, before leaving him and returning to her beloved birthplace.

Her son John Monro, now in his 70s, returned with her but has since ventured back to the North American country where he now lives with his own family.

Evelyn added: “I was quite lucky really because we used to wake up and hear and see all the planes going over from Germany to bomb London.

“We didn’t think too much of it though because it was just the wartime and all you could really do is accept it.

“When all the Canadian soldiers came to Clacton though it was quite a big thing for me, especially as I was just 19 at the time the war started.”

After her marriage ended, Evelyn decided against every properly settling down again, which she believes could actually be the secret to her lengthy stint.

“All my brothers and sisters have died, and some lived until their 90s, but I am still here and alive,” she added.

“I am not too sure why I have lived this long, and I don’t think you can know, but I do joke with my son that it may be because I have never had any men.”