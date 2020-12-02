As England moves out of national lockdown and introduces an updated tier system fast food giant McDonald’s has followed suit.

The creators of the Big Mac will be operating within its very own tier system from today (December 2) so if you’re planning to treat yourself anytime soon, there’s a few rules you’ll need to get your head around.

What are the rules in each tier?

Tier 1

Restaurants in Tier one areas (medium) will still be able to sit down in their favourite McDonald’s restaurant but the rule of six will still apply.

Customers will be allowed to dine in until 10pm however it will be table service only, so you won’t be able to stand at the counter scanning the meals on offer.

Drive-thru and McDelivery will be operating as normal and walk-in takeaway will be available until 11pm.

Tier 2

Restaurants in Tier 2 will only allow customers to sit indoors with members of their own household or support bubble. You will be able to mix with other households if you sit outside but the rule of six still applies.

Walk-in takeaway, Drive-thru and McDelivery will be available until 11pm.

Tier 3

Unfortunately for people living in Tier 3 areas McDonald’s all restaurants will be closed for dine-in, that includes sitting outside with friends.

However, you will still be able to get you burger fix as walk-in takeaway, McDelivery and drive-thru will still be available until 11pm.

Following the latest guidance from all Governments, here is the latest from us.



For our restaurants in England: pic.twitter.com/DldnsX6Me3 — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) December 1, 2020

In a statement, Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s CEO, said that he was “grateful for the support” of customers as he announced new rules.

He said: “"The measures and procedures introduced since we reopened in the summer are regularly and robustly assessed by third party organisations to make sure our employees are able to work and you are able to visit safely.

"We have worked hard to ensure our restaurants can continue safely serving you and I am grateful for the support so many of you have shown as we have adjusted to these procedures."

McDonald’s also reminded customers to remember their face masks when visiting restaurants unless you are exempt from wearing one or are under 11 years of age.