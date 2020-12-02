LEISURE centres in Tendring have reopened today in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Tendring Council-run centres had closed for the national lockdown period, but are able to open as part of area’s return to Tier 2.

Covid-secure measures are in place at all sites, and leisure centre users must book sessions in advance.

Masks must be also worn until their activity starts, visitors must adhere to social distancing and people should come dressed and prepared for their activity.

No changing rooms available for gym users and wet-side changing rooms only open after swimming.

The spa and sauna at Clacton Leisure Centre will remain closed.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the centres were ready to welcome people back.

“We know how important our leisure centres are for many people, whether it is for a regular swim or to hit the gym, so I am pleased we are able to re-open again,” he said.

“With all the Covid-secure measures we have in place our leisure centres are safe spaces so please come and use them to help maintain your health and wellbeing.

“I would also like to thank our leisure centre staff who have worked hard during the lockdown to keep our facilities operation-ready and also provided online fitness classes to keep people active during the latest restrictions.”

To book a leisure centre activity, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/leisure/leisure-centres-and-pools/book-online.