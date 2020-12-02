BUSINESSES in Tendring allowed to open but severely impacted by the latest national Covid-19 restrictions can now apply to Tendring Council for further financial support.

Eligibility for the Additional Restrictions Grant Scheme is discretionary, though the Government has set priority sectors which should be targeted for support.

Overall the Government has provided Tendring Council with £2.9million for support, but the figure covers up until March 2022 and no further cash will be supplied under this scheme in the event of future national lockdown or Tendring entering Tier 3 local restrictions.

The current round of grants is for firms which either could open but were impacted by a severe loss of trade during the period of national restrictions, from November 5 to December 2, or were forced to close by the measures and are not in the business rates system.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth, encouraged eligible firms to apply.

“We want to do everything we can to support local businesses, which we know have been struggling, and this is part of our Back to Business agenda,” Cllr Newton said.

“These grants will go some way to supporting them, and while we appreciate there is a complex picture of different grant schemes coming out from Government, we are hopeful that businesses are now used to making such applications – and we continue to stand by to help those who don’t.

“We fully appreciate that the current round of grants may not benefit everyone, and I want to reassure businesses that this will be reviewed each round. We want to ensure that we have enough funds to provide continued support should we have to enter a period of further restrictions.”

The deadline to apply is midnight on December 13. For details, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.